Sunday, Oct 03, 2021 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Oct 2021  As 31 MLAs camp in Delhi, Baghel says Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab
India, Politics

As 31 MLAs camp in Delhi, Baghel says Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN AND RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 3, 2021, 7:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2021, 7:15 am IST

Several Congress MLAs loyal to Mr Baghel have been camping in Delhi since September 28 to build pressure on the party high command

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

New Delhi/Raipur: After the crisis in Punjab Congress, things are once again heating up in the party’s Chhattisgarh unit. On Saturday state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab. “Chhattisgarh is not Punjab,” he told reporters at Bemetara in Chhattisgarh.

Though Mr Baghel was responding to the former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh’s barb that Chhattisgarh is becoming Punjab, his message was clear. The messy leadership change in Punjab has caused political instability in Chhattisgarh where health minister T.S. Singh Deo has been demanding a leadership change.

 

In the last couple of days several Congress MLAs from the state have made trips to Delhi to demand a meeting with the high command to let chief minister Bhupesh Baghel continue. At present there are 31 Chhattisgarh MLAs of the party camping in Delhi.

Mr Baghel, who himself made several trips to Delhi in August, described the visits of Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs to Delhi as “not unusual”.

“Everything should not be seen from a political angle. Media is making a mountain out of molehill,” he said on Saturday.

Amidst mounting pressure on the party high command by Mr Baghel’s loyalists not to remove him, on Saturday he was appointed AICC senior observer for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and he took to Twitter to disclose this.

 

“Honourable Congress national president Sonia Gandhi has directed me to be the observer for the upcoming UP Assembly elections for the party. It is a big responsibility. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the leadership of the party,” Mr Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this year Mr Baghel was the observer for the Assam Assembly elections which the Congress lost.

Assembly elections in UP are due in February next year.

Several Congress MLAs loyal to Mr Baghel have been camping in Delhi since September 28 to build pressure on the party high command to maintain status quo in Chhattisgarh. Mr Singh Deo has been pushing for the implementation of the purported formula of sharing the chief minister’s post between him and Mr Baghel for 2.5 years each, allegedly evolved during the formation of Congress government in the state in 2018. The demand for change of guard surfaced after Mr Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021.

 

After the Punjab leadership change, speculation is rife in the party that changes can occur in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The speculation got credence when Congress leader Sachin Pilot had a long meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. All the developments have stirred up the MLAs in the states who are trying to assess the winning side. As of now an uneasy calm prevails in Chhattisgarh Congress, but in the coming week another round of meetings of leaders from the state can take place with the high command.

Tags: bhupesh baghel, chhattigarh, chhattisgarh congress
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

He said in the last one year, there had been huge development in infrastructure by India and it also deployed the latest weapons on its side. (Twitter)

India equipped to face Chinese aggression: Army chief

The seventh edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune in 2019. (Image credit: pib.gov.in)

India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12-day military exercise; focus on counter-terror ties

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacts with Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis' representatives. (ANI)

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women by saving their time to fetch drinking water: PM

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. (PTI)

Fuel prices hiked for third consecutive day across metros

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham