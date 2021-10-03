Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata/Berhampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 31,645 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the tenth round of counting on Sunday afternoon, as per the Election Commission.

The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where votes were counted for assembly elections.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 42,122 votes, as per official data after the tenth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 10,477 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 1,234 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, received 15,983 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 9,929 votes.

Voting in the seats was held on September 30.

As the reports of Banerjee's massive lead came in, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate with green "abir".

On the other side, the BJP and the CPI(M)'s state offices wore a deserted look.

Tibrewal on Saturday night wrote to the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, urging him to give orders to the police to take preventive steps to avoid incidents of violence after the results are declared.