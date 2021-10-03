Sunday, Oct 03, 2021 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

  India   Politics  03 Oct 2021  Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats
India, Politics

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2021, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2021, 1:03 pm IST

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata/Berhampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 31,645 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the tenth round of counting on Sunday afternoon, as per the Election Commission.

The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where votes were counted for assembly elections.

 

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 42,122 votes, as per official data after the tenth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 10,477 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 1,234 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, received 15,983 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 15,643 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 25,572 votes, and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 9,929 votes.

 

Voting in the seats was held on September 30.

As the reports of Banerjee's massive lead came in, TMC supporters hit streets across the state to celebrate with green "abir".

On the other side, the BJP and the CPI(M)'s state offices wore a deserted look.

Tibrewal on Saturday night wrote to the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal, urging him to give orders to the police to take preventive steps to avoid incidents of violence after the results are declared.

Tags: bhabanipur assembly seat, bhowanipore assembly bypolls, bhowanipore bypolls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

TMC supporters jubilate outside party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat, during counting of votes for the Bhawanipur Assembly by-polls, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

EC asks Bengal chief secretary to ensure no celebration over poll results

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over issue of Chinese incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand

Aaryan Khan (Twitter)

Cruise drugs party: NCB detains actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, seven others

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham