Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:05 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Won't take part in Cong poll campaign,’ says sulking Sanjay Nirupam

PTI
Published : Oct 3, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2019, 8:25 pm IST

The former MP also said the way the party's leadership was behaving with him the time to say good bye to the party was ‘not far away’.

Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections. (Photo: File)
 Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Fissures in the city Congress over the ticket distribution for the Maharashtra Assembly polls are wide open, with its former chief Sanjay Nirupam declaring on Thursday that he would not take part in the party's campaign after the name he had recommended was "rejected".

The former MP also said the way the party's leadership was behaving with him the time to say good bye to the party was "not far away". "It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision," Nirupam said on Twitter without naming any of the city leaders. Nirupam also did not specify the name of the contender he was pushing for. "I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away," he said in another tweet. Nirupam was replaced as the city Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March this year following complaints by a section of party leaders that he functioned in "unilateral" manner.

Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections.

The party could not win even a single seat out of the six in Mumbai. Former MP Eknath Gaikwad is the acting president of the city unit at present.

Tags: sanjay nirupam, congress, bjp, maharashtra assembly polls 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Leaders in Kashmir will be released one by one: Govt

D.K. Suresh

ED grills DK Shivakumar’s brother in graft case

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Mahatma Gandhi ashes stolen in MP, statue defaced

However, the study adds that neither Pakistan nor India is likely to initiate a nuclear conflict without substantial provocation

India-Pak nuclear war can kill 125m, says study

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue

2

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

3

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

4

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

5

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham