Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:05 AM IST

India, Politics

Ashok Tanwar resigns from all party positions in protest over Haryana ticket distribution

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2019, 9:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2019, 9:00 pm IST

He said if ruling BJP can deny tickets to 8-9 sitting MLAs and 2 MPs then why is Cong giving ticket to those who worked to weaken party.

‘No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Unhappy over ticket distribution for Haryana assembly elections, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from all assigned responsibilities and committees here on Thursday and said he will work as a primary member to strengthen the party.

Tanwar, who was replaced as state party chief last month, slammed the manner in which tickets had been distributed and said those who had given their "sweat and blood" for the party were ignored while those who had "weakened" it had been rewarded.

"Few with vested interests cannot tolerate the emergence of new leadership in Haryana. I have written a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to relieve me of all responsibilities and from the committees in which I have been assigned responsibilities. I will work for strengthening the party as its primary member," Tanwar told the media here.

He said if the ruling BJP can deny tickets to 8-9 sitting MLAs and two ministers then why Congress is giving the ticket to those who have worked for weakening the party.

"No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging," he said.

On Wednesday scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi over the manner in which tickets had been distributed. They also raised slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is party in-charge of Haryana.

Tanwar had said on Wednesday that the leadership had given tickets to the people who recently joined the party while ignoring those who had worked hard for years

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Tags: ashok tanwar, congress, haryana assembly polls 2019, october
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Leaders in Kashmir will be released one by one: Govt

D.K. Suresh

ED grills DK Shivakumar’s brother in graft case

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Mahatma Gandhi ashes stolen in MP, statue defaced

However, the study adds that neither Pakistan nor India is likely to initiate a nuclear conflict without substantial provocation

India-Pak nuclear war can kill 125m, says study

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue

2

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

3

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

4

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

5

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham