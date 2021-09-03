Friday, Sep 03, 2021 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Sep 2021  Clashes, stone-pelting in Srinagar; restrictions to continue today
India, All India

Clashes, stone-pelting in Srinagar; restrictions to continue today

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 3, 2021, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2021, 8:55 am IST

Witnesses said that J&K police and centtral police used force at Zaldagar to quell surging crowds mourning death of separatist Geelani

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI
 Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI

SRINAGAR: Clashes erupted between angry crowds of mainly youth and the police in central Srinagar on Thursday evening.

The witnesses said that the J&K police and central armed police forces used force including bursting of teargas canisters at Zaldagar to quell surging crowds mourning the death of separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani and protesting against his quiet burial under police bandobast. The youth hurled rocks at the uniformed forces, the witnesses said.

 

Unconfirmed reports said that small protest demonstrations were held also at some other places in the Valley including Bandipore, Kulgam and Sopore.

The J&K police, however, said in a statement that the situation across the Valley remained peaceful and “no untoward incident was reported.”

It said, “Pertinently, some vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about forcible burial of SAS Geelani by the police. Such baseless reports which are a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police.”

The police reiterated that, as a matter of fact, it instead facilitated in bringing Geelani’s mortal remains from his house to the graveyard “as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation.” It claimed that the relatives of the deceased participated in the burial.

 

The statement said that IGP Vijay Kumar has thanked the general public for its “cooperation in maintaining the peaceful situation throughout the Valley which defeated the ill designs of inimical elements who are hell-bent to disturb the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the Valley”.

The police statement further stated that security restrictions imposed in the Valley and internet shutdown from Wednesday night will continue Friday. “We shall review the situation tomorrow afternoon and take further course of action”, it announced and requested the general public “not to pay heed to the rumours being spread by the anti-national elements especially (those) across the border who are trying to take undue advantage of the situation to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.”

 

Tags: youth police clash srinagar, zaldagar, separatist patriarch syed ali shah geelani, forcible burial of sas geelani, geelani death
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Gautam Navlakha (AFP file photo)

Navlakha urges HC to shift him to house arrest

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. (PTI)

SC expresses concern over fake, communal news on social media, some channels

The court directed the state government to inform it about the actions taken on the recommendations of the Excise Commissioner for shifting certain outlets and providing basic facilities. (ANI)

Kerala High Court directs Bevco to abide by Excise Commissioner orders

The Congress, on the other hand, created a ruckus in the House demanding special commitments from the state government on a special relief package for drought-hit farmers. — odishaassembly.nic.in

BJP, Congress create ruckus in Odisha Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham