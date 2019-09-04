ED arrests Congress leader D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

He has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader in Karnataka has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The senior Congress leader was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Friday in connection with a Rs 7 crore money laundering case, officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, reported Hindustan Times.

The case against former Karnataka irrigation minister was filed last September and pertains to the seizure of cash from his New Delhi residence by the income-tax department during a raid in August 2017. The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed Shivakumar’s petition challenging the summons issued to him in the money-laundering case.

“It is my duty (to appear)... I have to respect the law. We are lawmakers and law abiding citizens. They (ED) has summoned me... I don’t know why they have called me under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” news agency PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying before entering the ED office.

Before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar held a press conference in Bengaluru and called the ED summons as being ‘politically motivated’, adding that he ‘was ready to face ‘any conspiracy’.