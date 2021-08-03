Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Modi to chair open debate at UNSC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2021
Updated : Aug 3, 2021, 12:06 pm IST

India had on Sunday taken over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late on Monday night, “PM @narendramodi will Chair open debate on “maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security” in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August. This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate.” — PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an “open debate” on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Maritime Security” at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in virtual mode, in what will be a first by an Indian Prime Minister to preside over such a debate, New Delhi announced late on Monday night.

India had on Sunday taken over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August and is looking at important focus areas including maritime security, peacekeeping, and combating terrorism, the Covid pandemic as well as climate change.

“India takes over the Presidency of the @UN#SecurityCouncil for the month of August. A world view anchored in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the world is one family),” Arindam Bagchi had tweeted on Sunday. Just last week, he had said, “We are gearing up for this important phase in our membership of the United Nations Security Council, which as you know, covers 2021 and 22.”

 

