Modi to chair open debate at UNSC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an “open debate” on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Maritime Security” at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in virtual mode, in what will be a first by an Indian Prime Minister to preside over such a debate, New Delhi announced late on Monday night.

India had on Sunday taken over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August and is looking at important focus areas including maritime security, peacekeeping, and combating terrorism, the Covid pandemic as well as climate change.

“India takes over the Presidency of the @UN#SecurityCouncil for the month of August. A world view anchored in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the world is one family),” Arindam Bagchi had tweeted on Sunday. Just last week, he had said, “We are gearing up for this important phase in our membership of the United Nations Security Council, which as you know, covers 2021 and 22.”