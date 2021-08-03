Lashkar module planning bomb blasts in Anantnag busted; four arrested

It said that the arrests were made from various parts of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed busting yet another module of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) after arresting four of its members.

It said that the arrests were made from various parts of Kashmir Valley. It claimed that the accused were planning to carry out bomb blasts in southern Anantnag district also using online platforms “to train youth of the area in terrorist crimes and also motivating them to join the LeT and Hizb-ul- Mujahideen”.

It said that one Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of north-western Baramulla district, was detained first for questioning following a tip off and that on analysing the electronic devices and other incriminating materials so recovered from him it was found that he was in contact with an active militant namely Hilal Sheikh of the LeT, also from Baramulla.

“Upon his disclosure it came to fore that one of his associates namely Owais Ahmad Shaksaz a resident of Seer Hamdan, Anantnag is in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device with the help of information obtained from the open source internet platforms and he too was arrested immediately,” the police said.

It added that on further investigation two more accused Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil and Tariq Ahmed Dar, residents of Kulgam and Pulwama districts, respectively were arrested. “The whole module was working for active terrorists of LeT and was developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town. Apart from this all the terrorist associates of this module were motivating youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks”, the police claimed.