BJP ally Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus controversy

The matter is being raised in the parliament. I think the matter should be investigated so that truth comes out, he said

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. — PTI file photo

Patna: In a major development on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a probe into allegations of phone tapping with the help of Pegasus spyware.

“The matter is being raised in the parliament. I think the matter should be investigated so that truth comes out”, Nitish Kumar said.

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. “These days you never know what would happen. I feel things should be investigated properly to find what is happening and who is tapping the phone. We keep reading about it in newspapers. So I think the matter should be investigated to find out the truth”, he said. He is perhaps the first ally of the BJP to demand a probe in the Pegasus case. Sources said that his remark on the issue may cause some unease in the NDA, especially within the BJP.