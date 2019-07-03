Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi slams rail coach unit’s ‘corporatisation’ in Rae Bareli

The railway ministry rebutted Gandhi’s charges claiming that “corporatisation was not privatisation”.

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Criticising the Centre for ‘corporatising’ Indian railways’ production units including the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in her constituency Rae Bareli, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that such efforts were the ‘first steps’ towards privatisation.

The railway ministry rebutted Ms Gandhi’s charges claiming that “corporatisation was not privatisation” and that MCF will remain under government control.

“Corporatisation is not privatisation. What Railways means by corporatisation is to make a government PSU — Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company - under the ministry of railways, and shift the production units including MCF, Rae Bareli to that,” a railway ministry official said.

Ms Gandhi accused the government of selling the country’s assets to private players at a throwaway price.

It was a rare instance when the UPA chairperson raised an issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

“Those who don’t understand the real meaning of corporatisation. It is actually the first step towards privatisation. They are selling the country’s assets to a handful of private players at a throwaway price. This will leave thousands unemployed,” she said.

The railway ministry on its part claimed that these units including MCF will remain under government control but will be better managed as these production will become fully functional PSUs. “This will help drive technology partnership and modernisation,” the railway ministry official said    

Ms Gandhi, the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party, was the first one to speak during the Zero Hour. As she rose from her seat, the entire opposition was seen thumping the desks.

Taking a dig at the government, she said the unit was started during the UPA regime to promote “Make in India”, which has been taken up by the Modi government.

She said that the MCF is the most modern factory of the Indian Railways and manufactures best coaches at cheapest rates.

“The government has invested heavily in it (MCF). It is difficult to understand why the government wants to resort to corporatization,” she said.

She said the future of 2,000 workers remains uncertain due to the government’s move.

