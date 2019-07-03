MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

SP lawmaker Jaya Bachchan gave Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha in connection with the safety of women and children.

New Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) from Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over multiple issues.

Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora and lawmaker from Rajya Sabha Pratap Singh Bajwa gave Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House of the Parliament over privatisation of 64 oil fields and narco-terrorism in Punjab, respectively.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26.