Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 AM IST

India, Politics

Misbehaviour won’t be tolerated: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 1:18 am IST

In a clear warning to BJP leaders, PM says ‘arrogance’ will invite punishment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is garlanded by BJP leaders Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)PTI
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is garlanded by BJP leaders Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)PTI

New Delhi: Taking serious note of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash assaulting a municipal corporation official, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cracked the whip, saying it was “unacceptable, no matter whose son”, and that “arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated”. Addressing the first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party after the massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Modi said “if somebody behaves in such a way, then action should be taken against him”. Though the PM did not name anyone, it was apparent who was he referring to, as the video of the incident went viral on the social media and the BJP had to face severe criticism over it. After the incident, Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and sent to judicial custody but later got bail. The first-time MLA from Indore-3 constituency was garlanded by his supporters as he stepped out of jail.

Sources said BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal held a meeting with Mr Kailash Vijayvargiya and then met the party’s working president, J.P. Nadda, over the issue. The BJP, sources said, could take some serious action against the MLA, especially as the PM himself had expressed unhappiness over it.

After the meeting, BJP MP and spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the PM was very upset and said that nobody has any right to “misbehave” or “show arrogance”.

“Whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be... such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them... manmaani nahi chalegi,” said the PM while addressing party MPs. When asked if the PM also suggested disciplinary action be taken, he answered in the affirmative.

“He said if somebody behaves in such a way, then action should be taken against him. He made his feelings clear,” Mr Rudy said.

Sources said Mr Modi also made a reference to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s brazen defence of his attack on officials with a cricket bat with the boast “pahle nivedan, phir aavedan, phir danadan” (first request, then application, then attack), saying that such conduct was totally unacceptable.

“If somebody commits a mistake, there should be a sense of regret as well,” he said. Mr Modi, sources said, also disapproved of the fanfare with which BJP leaders had received him after he was released from jail and suggested that the party will take action.

The Prime Minister said BJP leaders have toiled hard for generations to bring the party success, and that such arrogance brings it a bad name.

Earlier, the parliamentary party felicitated the PM for the party’s thumping majority in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP president Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda were also felicitated. It was also the first time that party veterans, including L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, were not present. Also, one of party’s prominent women faces and an exemplary orator, Sushma Swaraj, was not there. While Ms Swaraj had herself opted out of the Lok Sabha polls, the veterans had to abide by the party’s 75-year age bar.

Mr Modi also asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session, and added that they should also dedicate themselves to the people’s  service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. He expressed his unhappiness at the poor attendance of party MPs when the triple talaq bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Tags: kailash vijayvargiya, narendra modi

Latest From India

Rajkumar’s widow and mother met CM Vijayan and sought an impartial probe in the case. (Photo: File)

Oppn attacks Kerala govt over custodial death; CM assures probe

A police team went to his native place in Bihar where a series of raids were conducted. (photo: Representational image)

Delhi: Tired of quarreling, man kills his two wives

Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda. (Photo: File)

Government eyes urea imports; revives five fertiliser plants

The court also said that victims of dog bite have to stand in long queues at government hospitals including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals where the anti-rabies injection is administered. (Photo: File)

HC notice to AAP govt over report on anti-rabies vaccine shortage

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

2

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

3

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

4

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

5

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham