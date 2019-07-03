Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

India, Politics

Hopeful India will act in its national interest: Iran on oil imports

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 9:20 am IST

Mike Pompeo had said India has made 'hard choices' to cut off oil imports from Iran.

Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a 'protector' of India's energy security. (Photo: File)
 Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a 'protector' of India's energy security. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a "protector" of India's energy security.

Iran's Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni also asserted that his country can provide "affordability, accessibility and security" of energy to India.

The Iranian envoy also alluded to the possibility of using barter, rupee and European mechanisms for trade in oil with India and other countries to circumvent the US sanctions.

His remarks assume significance as they come days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had assured India that America is "doing everything" to ensure crude oil imports to New Delhi in the wake of the situation arising out of sanctions on importing oil from Iran.

Mike Pompeo had said India has made "hard choices" to cut off oil imports from Iran.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks at the joint press interaction with Mr Pompeo in New Delhi last week, Chegeni said: "If Mr Jaishankar said affordability, accessibility and security of energy, Iran is the only country that can provide all these aspects of energy for India. We expect from a friend... that we understand each other, follow our national interest and Iran is ready for being the protector of energy security of India."

Chegeni said probably the oil import might have been stopped but Iran had not got any "negative signal" from India that they would do so in future. "India is a friend forever. We understand that India will act according to its national interest. As we understand from Jaishankar's statement that India will follow its national interest. That is acceptable for everybody," he said.

"We think India is under pressure, but we believe India is a friend of Iran. India's relations with other countries do not affect us. Our relations with India are based on history, it is based on long-term mutual benefit and interest," the envoy said.

Asked about the possibility of Chabahar port project getting affected despite not coming under US sanctions, Chegeni said it showed the "hypocrisy" of Americans that they say something else and do something else. He alleged that the US was applying "indirect" sanctions on the project.

"We wish the golden gate (Chabahar) will not be affected, but indirectly it could be impacted," he said.

The envoy also accused the US of indulging in "terrorist acts" by applying economic sanctions on various countries. "I am calling US of being a state terrorist against Cuba, Venezuela and Iran... They will isolate themselves," he claimed.

On India making up its oil needs from Saudi Arabia and the US, Chegeni said Iran does not force its consumers and India will decide for itself.

He also asserted that the oil issue will not affect India-Iran ties. Mr Chegeni also claimed that many countries were buying oil from Iran both officially and unofficially. "Our oil is sold, destinations are secret," he asserted.

The envoy also hoped that India's trade relationship with Iran will continue to expand. "Up to April, our bilateral trade between the two countries was 18 billion, while in previous years it was 13.7 billion," he said.

The envoy said Iran's Pasargad Bank had got all its clearances and will open a branch in Mumbai soon.

As six-month-long exemptions from US sanctions to buy oil from Iran ended in May, India had said it will deal with the issue based on three factors -- the country's energy security, commercial consideration and economic interests.

Tags: india, iran, us, sanctions, oil imports
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)

High tide expected in Mumbai at noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. (Photo: PTI)

7-yr-old raped in Jaipur, internet suspended after violent protests

MOST POPULAR

1

CIA scientist believed alien autopsy footage was real

2

Design of one of 2019’s most hotly anticipated smartphones surfaces

3

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

4

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

5

Watch: Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 August 7 launch

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham