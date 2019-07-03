Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Economic growth high on agenda of govt,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 8:55 am IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman said in the last quarter, there could have been a fall and steps have been taken to improve the economy.

India still continues to be the fastest growing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 India still continues to be the fastest growing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India still continues to be the fastest growing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The minister, while responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, said the manufacturing sector has had a certain fall, but it is not attributable to demonetisation.

She said economic growth is high on the agenda of the government and various reforms are being undertaken in many spheres to improve GDP growth.

Sitharaman said the moderation in growth momentum in 2018-19 is primarily on account of lower growth in "Agriculture and allied", "trade, hotel, transport, storage, communication and services related to broadcasting" and "public administration and defence sectors”, she said.

If the impact of low growth in certain sectors has impacted growth rate, particularly in agriculture and allied activities as also in financial and real estate and professional services, there has been a fall, particularly in agriculture based on third advance estimates, it is believed that there has been a 0.6 per cent decline in the output.

"If the impact on the low growth is because of outcomes from these sectors, the manufacturing sector has had a certain fall but which is not attributable to demonetisation," the minister said.

She said in the last quarter, there could have been a fall and steps have been taken to improve the economy.

"But, we are still the fastest growing economy," she said.

Sitharaman said if the United States' growth has grown between 1.6, 2.2, 2.9 and 2.3 per cent in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and China's growth has also decelerated from 6.7, 6.8, 6.6 and 6.3 per cent, India is still well above 7 per cent at 7.3 per cent growth.

"While the concern of member is well taken about the last quarter's growth having come down, it is still India which is growing at the fastest rate and the figures are before us," she stressed in response to a query from a member.

The minister said as regards steps taken, the government has taken several steps in order that more money goes to people and that is why the PM's Kisan Samman Yojna, the Pension Yojna, where money goes directly through DBT into the people''s hands, are activities through which people are getting the benefit.

"Over and above that, in order that institutions will have to extend more credit facilities for industry and for those entrepreneurs in the ground, the credit situation and also taking care of resolutional stressed assets through banks is also happening," she said.

In her written reply, the finance minister said, as per estimates available from Central Statistics Office, Growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices was 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, as compared to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18 and 8.2 per cent in 2016-17.

"Economic growth is high on the agenda of the Government. Various reforms are being undertaken by the Government in many spheres to improve GDP growth. The key reforms in Governments new term include expansion to all farmers the cash transfer scheme 'PM-Kisan' providing an income support of Rs 6000 per year, which was earlier limited to farmers with a land holding of less than 2 hectares," she said.

Along with this, the Government has launched voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers and small shopkeepers or retail traders, she claimed.

To give focused attention to issues of growth, Government has constituted a five-member cabinet committee on investment and growth chaired by Prime Minister.

Tags: economy, nirmala sitharaman, gdp, growth, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)

High tide expected in Mumbai at noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. (Photo: PTI)

7-yr-old raped in Jaipur, internet suspended after violent protests

MOST POPULAR

1

CIA scientist believed alien autopsy footage was real

2

Design of one of 2019’s most hotly anticipated smartphones surfaces

3

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

4

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

5

Watch: Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 August 7 launch

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham