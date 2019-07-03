Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

This will be Shah's first visit to his native state after he assumed the office of the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects.

"Shah will reach Ahmedabad by 3 pm and he would be welcomed outside the airport. After this, he would inaugurate the newly-built Income-Tax flyover at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad," a BJP party release said.

Around 5:15 pm, the Home Minister will inaugurate DK Patel Hall on VBS Ashram road here. He will attend the felicitation ceremony organised at Gujarat University Convention Hall later.

In the evening, the Shah will review the development works carried out in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar.

On July 4, Shah will take part in 'Mangal Aarti' in Ahmedabad's Jaganath ji temple.

This will be Shah's first visit to his native state after he assumed the office of the Union Home Minister.