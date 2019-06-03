Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:54 PM IST

India, Politics

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 7:05 pm IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)
Kolkata: Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, which was vandalised during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14 will be re-installed on June 11, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced today.

"On June 11, we will install the symbolic statue which was broken. A Bronze bust will be installed once it is completed," Banerjee told media here.

The statue of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers at Vidyasagar College during Shah's roadshow. Since then, both the parties have blamed each other for the vandalisation.

Banerjee had last week announced that the state's new Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and a five-member committee will look into the case.

Meanwhile, Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Monday and said, "BJP is trying to spread fake news about West Bengal.

TMC will campaign from door to door. Save democracy, we don't want EVMs, return to the ballot. There should be a fact-finding committee on EVMs."

She added, "In Uttar Pradesh, they say Jai Sia Ram, which means Sita and Ram together. Now they have omitted Sita ji, and modified the slogan. Let BJP say what they wish to. I said what I had to on my Facebook page."

Tags: mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

