Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

Budget will be presented on July 5.