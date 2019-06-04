Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20

ANI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 9:04 pm IST

The session will continue till July 26, Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. (Photo: File)
 The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

Budget will be presented on July 5.

Tags: rajya sabha, meet, lok sabha, speaker, budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Mufti lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag parliamentary constituency. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir is a political problem and needs political redressal: Mehbooba Mufti

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo: File)

'Development of North East is government's priority,' says Jitendra Singh

‘His party AAP has lost all 7 seats in 17th LS polls and Assembly polls are underway. He is doing just for the elections,’ BJP leader Vijay Goel said. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women a 'political gimmick': BJP’s Vijay Goel

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham