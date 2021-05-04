Tuesday, May 04, 2021 | Last Update : 05:09 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 May 2021  Despite defeat, Didi to take oath as CM on May 5, meets Governor for govt formation
India, Politics

Despite defeat, Didi to take oath as CM on May 5, meets Governor for govt formation

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST

This is a rare instance in the state's history when a two-time CM is on her way to take the oath to head a govt despite losing in the polls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) meets West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, Monday, May 3, 2021. (PTI)
  Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) meets West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, Monday, May 3, 2021. (PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, undeterred by her controversial defeat by a narrow margin to protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP in Nandigram, is all set to take the oath as chief minister for the third consecutive time on the morning of Wednesday, May 5, after the TMC won a record two-thirds majority in the Assembly once again, with 213 MLAs, against 77 of the BJP, that will sit in Opposition.

This is, however, a rare instance in the history of the state when a two-time CM is on her way to take the oath to head a government despite losing in the Assembly polls as her party was elected by a landslide. On Monday evening, Ms Banerjee met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan and pledged to form her government after she was unanimously chosen as the TMC’s legislature party leader.

 

Mr Dhankhar tweeted: “Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made. Congratulations @MamataOfficial for victory in the Assembly polls and wished her a fruitful third term in office to serve the people of the state with dedication and commitment so that state regains past glory.”

He added: “Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of chief minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhavan. In view of current Covid situation, function will be with limited audience.”

 

A day after Ms Banerjee’s oath-taking, all the newly-elected TMC MLAs will be sworn in by Biman Banerjee, who has been selected as pro-tem speaker, before he assumes the office of Speaker, said party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee. He added that the CM would decide on the Cabinet’s portfolio allocations later.

Asked about the seat the TMC chief would contest from to enter the West Bengal Assembly, following her defeat, Mr Chatterjee said: “The matter is pending before the Election Commission. Ms Banerjee will be the CM as per the Constitution.” Mr Mukherjee pointed out that Ms Banerjee can stay as CM after contesting and winning a seat within the next six months.

 

Once again alleging foul play in Nandigram, the TMC supremo referred to an SMS sent by the returning officer in which he apparently said he feared for his life if he had ordered a recount of the votes. “I have no other option but to commit suicide,” the RO reportedly wrote in the SMS to one of his family members on Sunday night.

“The RO had found his life under threat in case recounting would have happened. The server was deliberately slowed down, machines were changed and power was cut. He worked under gunpoint. Why didn’t the EC order recounting of votes? The result was announced by the EC. All journalists got the news of my victory. The governor called me. But suddenly everything changed. I have never seen such a big mafiosi. We will go to court,” she claimed at her residence in Kalighat.

 

Ms Banerjee added: “VVPATs, postal ballots and EVMs will be kept separately in custody to avoid tampering. If tampering has happened, forensic tests would be conducted.”

 

Tags: mamata banerjee nandigram results, mamata banerjee cm, third consecutive win, west bengal election results

Latest From India

The EC said it was “castigated” without any evidence by the Madras high court over political rallies during the recent Assembly elections. — PTI file photo

Media cannot be restrained from reporting oral observations of judges: SC

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is likely to swear in Stalin as Chief Minister at a simple function inside the Raj Bhavan in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

DMK beats AIADMK, wins TN after 10 years

AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four. (DC file photo)

BJP allies win 13 seats, to form govt in Puducherry

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham