Saturday, Apr 03, 2021 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Apr 2021  Mamata to PM: Don't need your advice, will win Nandigram
India, Politics

Mamata to PM: Don't need your advice, will win Nandigram

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 3, 2021, 4:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2021, 4:08 am IST

When I have contested from Nandigram, I will indeed win there and blacken your face, she said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Cooch Behar district. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Cooch Behar district. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to suggest that she would be fighting from another seat in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. Exuding confidence of winning from Nandigram, the Trinamul Congress supremo also threatened to blacken his face while asking him to exercise “control” on Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that his provocation was behind the unrest in the state.

"I do not belong to your party that you can control me and give a suggestion of fighting from another seat. When I have contested from Nandigram, I will indeed win there and blacken your face. I do not agree to work on your advice. I work on people's advice," Banerjee said at a TMC rally in Dinhata of Coochbehar of North Bengal. She was replying to Modi's jibe on Thursday about whether she had plans to fight from another seat in fear of losing in Nandigram to Shuvendu Adhikari of the BJP, her former aide.

 

Training her guns on the Union home minister, who was in North Bengal during her campaign, Banerjee argued, "How can Shah be a saviour? He first needs to decide the place where he will stay. He is someone who neither runs the country nor the Union home ministry. He only indulges in goondaism and kills people by orchestrating riots. I ask the PM: You first control your home minister before coming to control us."

Countering Shah's latest claim of BJP victory in at least 50 out of 60 seats in the first two phases, the Trinamul chief said, "We have been able to turn those areas which were minus earlier into plus. We also made sure how to turn the opposition minus into those areas where we are in plus."

 

She also alleged, "I am sorry to say the Assembly polls are not being conducted by the Election Commission but by Shah. On his order the CRPF, whom I respect, resorted to atrocities in Nandigram though our party was being attacked. One of our workers got injured and is in coma now. In another district another party worker was killed. I am still remaining silent waiting for the polls to be over. None of those attackers will be spared. I also know very well how to fight back and give a fitting reply."

Banerjee slammed the BJP over indulging in electoral malpractices after an EVM was found in a BJP candidate's car in Assam. "Police are casting votes there," she alleged.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, nandigram, modi, amit shah, north bengal, assam evm issue, west bengal elections, third phase elections in wb

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal: Shah

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham