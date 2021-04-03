Saturday, Apr 03, 2021 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Apr 2021  BJP will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal: Shah
India, Politics

BJP will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal: Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 3, 2021, 4:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2021, 6:59 am IST

He made the startling claim at two BJP rallies in North Bengal where he set a target before his party of bagging another 50 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Continuing his trick to demoralise the Trinamul Congress and garner votes for the BJP with his exit poll-style assessment, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday put more than 50 seats including Nandigram out of 60, which went to the first two phases of the elections in the state, in the saffron party's kitty.

He made the startling claim at two back-to-back BJP rallies in North Bengal where he set a target before his party of bagging another 50 seats. At Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar, Shah said, "All have seen  the first two phases of polls. What happened there? Kamal khila hai (Lotus has bloomed). Mark my words. The BJP has already won more than 50 out of 60 seats."

 

At Kalchini in Alipurduar he added, "Two phases of polls covering 60 seats were held. Among these, lotus is going to bloom in 50 seats for the BJP. I have come to North Bengal because here 50 seats out of 60 will not be enough. BJP needs 50 out of 50 here."

On May 28, Shah had made a similar forecast, apparently based on the feedback from his party and internal security agencies, from New Delhi, a day after the first phase polls in the state, predicting the BJP's victory in 26 seats out of 30.

Though he did not reveal this time exactly how many seats the BJP won out of another 30, a straight arithmetic calculation hints at the figure to be at least 24 seats in the second phase of the polls, held on Thursday, which matches his assessment of his party's win in 50 plus seats so far.

 

Triggering speculation, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah also asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who contested at Nandigram against her former aide Shuvendu Adhikari of the BJP, suffered defeat and mocked the TMC chief for allegedly refusing to contest from any seat in North Bengal.

"Yesterday Didi contested the polls in Nandigram. It is now certain she has lost there. Time has come now for her to go. Later her adviser met and asked her: where will you now fight from? She told him: ‘Field me anywhere except North Bengal because people of the region will not elect me’," he claimed while adding, "On May 2 counting of votes will start at 10 am. At 11 am BJP will take the lead. At 2 pm Didi will be gone."

 

In a veiled reference to the separate statehood demand of Gorkhaland, the Union home minister tried to woo the Gorkhas to get back their votebank with a promise to work for a "permanent political solution" in the hills. He talked of sops for Nepali films and introduction of a Nepali radio channel.

Shah alleged that North Bengal, which is 700 km away from Kolkata, is 7,000 km from Banerjee's "heart" as her party stands on three Ts — Tolabaji, Tanashahi and Tustikaran while the BJP means three Vs — Vikash, Vishwas and Vyapar.

Tags: amit shah, west bengal elections, mamata banerjee, third phase elections, bjp will win 50 of 60 seats, amit shah in bengal

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Cooch Behar district. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata to PM: Don't need your advice, will win Nandigram

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham