Instead of illegal weapons, UP now makes missiles, says Shah

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2022, 4:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2022, 7:09 am IST

He was apparently referring to the defence industrial corridor coming up in the state

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Chandauli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said illegal weapons were made earlier in Uttar Pradesh to scare and kill people but now shells and missiles are being manufactured to protect the country.

He was apparently referring to the defence industrial corridor coming up in the state.

 

Shah also listed various achievements of the BJP government in the state.

Chandauli will go to polls during the seventh phase on March 7.

"Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which were used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government," Shah said addressing an election meeting here."

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will win the ongoing assembly elections.

"I have been to around 150 (assembly) seats of in UP and seen the election mood at every place. In the first five phases of the elections, the SP and the BSP will be wiped off, and the people are working to form the BJP government. Now, you have to vote to take the tally (of seats) beyond 300."

 

The home minister said, "In UP, one or two 'bahubalis' (musclemen) are still left, who will be sent to the jail after March 10. Till the time law and order situation is improved, development cannot take place and industrial investments cannot come."

