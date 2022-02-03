Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Feb 2022  Let's work unitedly to oust BJP: Didi to regional parties
India, Politics

Let's work unitedly to oust BJP: Didi to regional parties

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 3, 2022, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2022, 8:31 am IST

Ms Banerjee accused the Congress of actually working to aid the BJP in several states

West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee interacts with party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 West Bengal CM and TMC's re-elected Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee interacts with party workers after the party's organisational election, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Re-elected as Trinamul Congress chairperson unopposed, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all regional parties to “work unitedly” with her to remove the BJP from power at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The West Bengal chief minister asked them to cement their base in their home states in the next two years and vowed to “stitch them together”, as she set forth her national ambitions. She also announced that the TMC’s first working committee meeting will be held in New Delhi.

 

Ms Banerjee also accused the Congress of actually working to aid the BJP in several states and of living with “ego” after her failed attempt to ally with the grand old party for the Goa Assembly polls. The TMC supremo also reiterated that the TMC would support the Samajwadi Party in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Addressing the TMC gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Ms Banerjee said: “We are ready to fight. We are prepared to oust the BJP. In the coming days, we want all regional parties to come forward and work unitedly to defeat the BJP politically in 2024. This is our pledge. Those who get scared, die. Those who fight, survive. We will fight but we will never lose.”

 

She told the TMC leaders: “You coordinate with them, build a platform and work unitedly. Now Jawhar Sircar (retired bureaucrat and TMC Rajya Sabha MP) is there. You can coordinate with him. There are many such people. When I visited Mumbai recently, civil society members joined me. The same thing happened in Goa too. It will happen more gradually. Nothing can happen in a day.”

Outlining a roadmap, Ms Banerjee added: “We still have two years’ time. Bengal has to be made more solid, meanwhile, to ensure our victory in all 42 (Parliament) seats. If Mr Modi and the BJP are to be defeated, one must remember that charity begins at home. Your base should be strong at your home. We should not do something which empowers the BJP. We will do something that would remove barriers in 2024. It should not be who will be in this group or that. There should be one group and uniformity in the TMC. We will take our party to a pan-India level further. Our economic, external affairs and other policy decisions will be released at our first working committee meeting, which will be held in New Delhi.”

 

On the main Opposition party, the CM alleged: “The Congress garners votes for the BJP in Meghalaya and Chandigarh. We wanted all anti-BJP parties to be united. But if someone ignores (us) and lives with ego, then Rabindranath Tagore’s famous song Ekla Chalo shows me the path… If They Pay No Heed to Your Call, Walk Alone! While walking alone, I will stitch the whole of India with one flower after another like a garland.”

Attacking the Union Budget, Ms Banerjee said sarcastically that the BJP would “devour the curry of diamonds” as the jewel was made cheaper in the Budget.

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, trinamul congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Sunil Kumar Jakhar (PTI)

Problems for Punjab Congress continue

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

BJP has cost India jobs, made country weaker: Rahul in Lok Sabha

AISA, AIDSO, SFI, NSUI and AISF activists take part in a protest march against alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, during Bihar bandh, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivers his Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha address for BJP workers, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022. (PTI Photo

Digital rupee can be exchanged for cash, says PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham