T'gana CM announces job to family of TSRTC employees who died during strike

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Sunday during his meeting with TSRTC employees announced a slew of decisions including one job for the member of the family of those employees who died during the strike period.

A release from the CMO said that September salaries to be paid to the RTC employees will be paid on December 2 (Monday) and salaries for the 55 days strike period will also be paid.

"For those employees who died during the strike period, one job will be given to the member of their family within eight days. Rs 2 lakh per family will be paid as an ex gratia amount by the government," the release stated.

The Chief Minister also announced that from the coming State Budget, Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for the TSRTC every year and the retirement age of RTC employees will be enhanced from 58 to 60 years.

The release listed a total of 26 decisions announced by the Chief Minister during his interaction with the employees.

"In every depot, within 20 days, exclusive toilets, dress change rooms and lunchrooms for women should be created. All TSRTC women employees, like their counterparts in the government, will get three months child-care leave along with the maternity leave," the release further said.

Apart from this, a committee will also be formed to give suggestions to solve the problems faced by the women employees. The employees working on a temporary basis will be made permanent in the TSRTC.

"The Chief Minister has assured that he would take all measures from the government for the survival and betterment of the RTC. He said that from now onwards, officials and employees should work unitedly and protect the RTC," the release stated.

The Chief Minister also said he would request TRS Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to travel by the RTC bus at least once in a month.