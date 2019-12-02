'Hemant Soren attempting to become CM by sitting in Congress' lap': Shah in Jharkhand

Shah also assured the people that NRC will be implemented throughout the nation before 2024 elections.

West Singhbhum: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is eyeing the Chief Minister's post while sitting in the lap of the Congress party.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said, "Due to thirst for power, today Hemant Soren is trying to become Chief Minister while sitting in the lap of Congress. Their objective is to get power but BJP's objective is to push forward the state on the path of development."

Shah said that in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre and Raghubar Das-led government in the state have uprooted Naxalism from Jharkhand and cleared the path for development.

"I am sure Jharkhand wants Kashmir to be an integral part of India. Jharkhand wants terror to end. Jharkhand wants Naxalism to end. Jharkhand wants Ramlalla's temple to be built in Ayodhya," he said while adding that Congress created hurdles in the Ayodhya matter in Supreme Court.

"Kapil Sibal said in the Supreme Court that there is no need to hurry in Ram Janmabhoomi case....We requested that the case should be moved faster. What was the result? The Supreme Court has given judgment and now a grand sky-high temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya," Shah added.

