Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Cong leader mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of 'Priyanka Gandhi'; watch here

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad'.

Congress former MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad" instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress former MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad" instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress former MLA Surender Kumar on Sunday made a blunder during a public rally by mistakenly stating 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad" instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The video of the rally has gone viral on social media wherein the three-time MLA from Bawana can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad".

In 2017 by-polls, Kumar lost to AAP's Ram Chander.

Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader and said: "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu."

Twitterati too got the opportunity to pull the leg of the Congress leader.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is residing in America with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot on December 1 last year in a lavish wedding, which was hosted in Jodhpur.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, priyanka chopra, surender kumar, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Marathi daily noted that the central BJP leadership decided to continue with Fadnavis as the party head in the Maharashtra Assembly, but did not follow the same in other states. (Photo: File)

Hope Fadnavis won't repeat mistakes he made as CM: Shiv Sena

Six-year-old schoolgirl who went missing on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Tonk district was found dead in her uniform, allegedly raped and strangled with her school belt, police said on Sunday police said on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajasthan Police)

6-yr-old missing Rajasthan girl found dead; 'raped, strangled with school belt,' claim cops

A 35-year-old man was paraded naked on Sunday evening by people for trying to rape a four-year-old girl at her house in Pardi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra man paraded naked for attempting to rape 4-year-old girl

A 35-year-old woman died on the way to the hospital after she was beaten allegedly by her boyfriend near Mankhurd railway station in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after being slapped by her boyfriend

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham