Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri charged in money laundering case linked to VVIP chopper scam

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from AgustaWestland.

Investigating agency Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.
New Delhi: Investigating agency Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before a Delhi court against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland chopper scam.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar.

The agency arrested Ratul Puri on September 4 and he is currently in judicial custody.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Ratul Puri was earlier arrested in another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged bank fraud after he appeared before the central probe agency in Delhi in the chopper scam after it had filed a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI First Information Report or FIR.

The money laundering case emerged from a CBI case filed on August 17, in which Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Kamal Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

