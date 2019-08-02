‘KCR controls BJP in Telangana,’ says state Congress chief

Reacting on recent trend of Opposition parties' leaders joining BJP, he said no Cong party leader from state would join BJP.

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"BJP's office key is in the hands of Chief Minister KCR. If you (BJP leaders) have courage, take your key back and run the party in Telangana," the Congress leader said.

Reacting on the recent trend of Opposition parties' leaders joining the BJP, he said that no Congress party leader from the state would join the BJP.

He said, "Till now, no one from Congress party has joined the BJP in Telangana. BJP leaders think if leaders from other parties join, their party will get strengthened but it will not happen."

He also suggested that if the BJP wants to expand its footprints in the state, it should address issues related to the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. "The party should win the hearts of people in Telangana," Prabhakar, also a former MP, said.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of working in collusion with ruling TRS in the state and supporting the government's undemocratic moves. "BJP supports KCR even as he is indulged in undemocratic practices in the state. At the time of polls, names of 20 lakh voters went missing (from the electoral roll) but BJP kept silent," he added.

Prabhakar went on to the extent to reject BJP's influence in the state and said that its candidates could not save their deposits in 105 out of 119 Assembly constituencies in the elections.