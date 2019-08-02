Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

India, Politics

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:56 am IST

BSP legislator Rajendra Gudha levelled the allegation against his party during a seminar in the state Assembly.

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)
Jaipur: In the Bahujan Samaj Party, tickets to contest elections are given in exchange for money and the person who pays the highest amount gets it, an MLA of the party in Rajasthan alleged on Thursday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Rajendra Gudha levelled the allegation against his party during a seminar of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the state assembly here.

"In our BSP party, tickets are given in lieu of money. If a person gives more money, the ticket is given to him and if a third person offers more money, then the ticket is given to him. Is there any solution to this?" he said.

Gudha posed the question to one of the panellists of the session, Suhas Palshikar, an academician and political scientist, who was taken aback. Palshikar chose not to answer.

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati.

The session was on 'Changing party system and contemporary challenges of parliamentary democracy in India'.

