Saturday, Jul 02, 2022 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

  India   Politics  02 Jul 2022  Shinde to face floor test Monday; new Speaker election tomorrow
India, Politics

Shinde to face floor test Monday; new Speaker election tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jul 2, 2022, 7:03 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2022, 7:03 am IST

Claiming the support of 170 MLAs, Shinde exuded confidence that he will win the floor test comfortably

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI)
 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai: The newly elected Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will face the floor test on July 4. Claiming the support of 170 MLAs, Mr Shinde exuded confidence that he will win the floor test comfortably.

A special two-day Vidhan Sabha session will be held on July 3 and 4. While the all-important Speaker’s election will be held on the first day of the session, Mr Shinde will table a motion of confidence on July 4.

"The rest of the MLAs will come to Mumbai on Saturday (July 2). We’ve 170 MLAs and are increasing. We have a comfortable majority in the Assembly," said Mr Shinde on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar filed his nomination for the post of Assembly Speaker. The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year.

The election for the Speaker has assumed significance due to the vertical split in the Shiv Sena. The Speaker is likely to play a crucial part in deciding the legislative party leader and whip of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Mr Narwekar is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. Earlier, he was a member of the Shiv Sena, which he left after the party denied him a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He joined the NCP and contested the general election from Maval, which he lost.

Meanwhile, though Uddhav Thackeray greeted Mr Shinde on being elected as the CM, he said the rebel leader does not belong to Shiv Sena anymore. "We don’t consider him as Sena’s CM. Without the Sena, how can he be a Sena CM?" he asked.

Earlier, he had congratulated Mr Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis by tweeting, "Best wishes to newly appointed chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and deputy chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra."

Continuing its legal fight against the Shinde faction, Shiv Sena has asked the Supreme Court to restrain the rebel MLAs from participating in Assembly proceedings.

"The delinquent MLAs who have been acting as pawns of the BJP, thereby committing the constitutional sin of defection, ought not to be allowed to perpetuate their sin even for a single day by permitting them to continue as members of the Assembly," Sena said in a petition to the Supreme Court on Friday.

Soon after the rebellion by the Shinde faction, Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, who had been appointed as the chief whip by the Uddhav Thackeray supporting MLAs, moved the SC seeking the disqualification of Mr Shinde and 15 others.

The rebel MLAs then went to the Supreme Court, claiming any move to disqualify them would be illegal. The court set Monday for a hearing on the disqualification matter.

"Suspend the 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings are pending as an interim measure. Restrain them from participating in any of the house proceedings," Mr Thackeray’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the SC.

"Despite the rebellion carried out by the Eknath Shinde faction, the original Shiv Sena political party remains under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who was elected president of the Shiv Sena way back on 23.01.2018 when the organisational elections of the party were conducted and the same was communicated to the Election Commission on 27.02.2018," Team Thackeray told the Supreme Court today.

In another development, Mr Shinde’s first decision on assuming the CM’s reign was to revive the Metro car shed project in Aarey Colony in Mumbai. The project was shelved by Mr Thackeray, who had ordered the relocation of the metro car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

According to the sources, Mr Shinde has asked the state administration to direct state advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to submit in court that the Metro car shed would be built at Aarey Colony as planned in 2019 by the then BJP-led government.

Mr Thackeray slammed the move, saying he was saddened by the new government’s decision to relocate the Metro-3 car shed from Kanjurmarg to Aarey Colony in their maiden cabinet meeting.

"The government should not "project anger for me on Mumbaikars" and they should not toy with Mumbai’s environment," said Mr Thackeray.

The Maharashtra Congress said that the new government has given a blow to Mumbaikars by announcing that the Mumbai Metro car shed will be in Aarey. "Mumbaikars and environmentalists had protested against the then Fadnavis government’s decision to set up a car shed in Aarey. But by using police force, the Fadnavis government cracked down on the protesters and cut down thousands of trees overnight," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Tags: maharashtra political crisis, eknath shinde, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

(L-2R) Chief of Indian Army staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pose for pictures during a press conference in New Delhi on June 14, 2022, to announce the new Agnipath scheme under which soldiers across the three military services will be recruited and will be called Agniveers. (Photo: AFP)

Army and Navy recruitment process under Agnipath starts

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

SC slams Nupur Sharma; says she 'must apologise to nation'

Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi speaks to Putin on trade; calls for talks on Ukraine war

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham