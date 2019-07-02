Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Sumalatha pleads lawmakers, government to save 'Annadatas'

ANI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

Mandya MP Sumalatha highlighted the issues of water crisis and drought condition in Mandya.

She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief. (Photo: ANI)
 She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Thursday delivered her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha in which she pleaded that the Centre must save the 'Annadatas' (food providers).

She brought up the issue of farmers suicide during the Zero hour and urged the Centre and state government to take steps to strengthen existing laws to protect the interests of farmers.

Mandya MP Sumalatha highlighted the issues of water crisis and drought condition in Mandya.

"My region is already suffering from huge water crisis and impending drought conditions. This presents a very bleak scenario for farmers, especially for sugarcane and paddy growers," said Sumalatha, who pulled off a remarkable win as a BJP-backed Independent candidate against Karnataka's Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

She appealed to the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Ministry to treat the issue of farmers on an 'emergency-scale' and take immediate steps to provide them relief.

"Scarcity of fodder for cattle should also be addressed by the government. I fear that we have a ready-made formula of desperate farmers suicide. We need to address these issues immediately. I make an appeal to the Prime Minister, Jal Shakti Ministry and the authorities concerned to provide immediate relief measures on an emergency scale to farmers," Sumalatha said.

Raising slogans of Jai Jawan and Jai Kishan, she asserted that the government must save the 'Annadatas'.

Tags: sumalatha ambareesh, farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials,' the official added. (Photo: file)

CBI raids 50 places across 18 cities in drive against banking fraud accused

Dewas Collector Shrikant Pandey rubbished the claims made by the locals and assured that they will carry out repair work immediately. (Photo: ANI)

MP: Students of government school study under makeshift tent in Dewas

The affidavit also stated that there are enough safeguards under the Information Technology Act and rules to ward off unwarranted invasion into the privacy of people. (Photo: File)

Snooping Row: SC defers hearing of PILs seeking quashing of MHA order

AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised the issue during Zero Hour. (Photo: PTI)

AAP MP raises issue of Mahatma Gandhi's image on wine bottle of Israeli company

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

2

Total solar eclipse today across 11,000 km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

3

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

4

Totally strange Samsung Galaxy Roll is the best smartphone we have seen yet

5

Revenge porn laws now encompass deepfakes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham