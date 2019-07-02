Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Centre calls UP government's caste certificate order 'unconstitutional'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 3:46 pm IST

Centre said the inclusion of OBCs under Scheduled Caste is in domain of Parliament and asked the state government to follow the procedure.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot (front). (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot (front). (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The central government has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to stop issuing Scheduled Castes certificates to 17 OBCs. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, said the state government’s move is “not appropriate” and “unconstitutional”, The Indian Express reported.

Inclusion of OBCs in the Scheduled Caste is in the domain of Parliament and asked the state government to follow the procedure.

The BJP government in UP cited the Allahabad High Court observation and directed officials to issue SC certificates to 17 OBC castes “after examination and based on documents in accordance with the rules”.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also called the order “unconstitutional” saying these castes will neither get benefits meant for SCs as the state government has no power to make modifications to the SC list.

The June 24 direction stated to include 17 OBC castes — Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar, Bind, Kumhar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machua — under Scheduled Castes.

State officials said the government wanted these 17 castes in the SC list because these castes figure very low on social and economic parameters.

The officials maintained that the castes will benefit if placed in the SC list as they will be entitled them to quota and other benefits announced by the government from time to time.

But scheduled caste groups have apprehensions., They fear if the reservation limit is not expanded, such a move might impact their quota as the new entrants will consume their share.

Tags: up, yogi adityanath, thawar chand gehlot, scheduled caste, obc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC serves notice to centre on plea against amendments in PMLA

‘Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Biharis, Jharkhandis, Bengalis, Gorkhas, Bodos, Dimasas, Karbis, Garos etc. have been regarded as outsiders by the government of Nagaland, which is racial discrimination,’ the petitioner contended. (Photo: File | Representational)

SC dismisses plea seeking withdrawal of Inner Line Permit in Nagaland

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said judicious use of pesticide and chemical fertiliser does not lead to any harmful effects and work on soil health cards was being done in mission mode under directions of PM Modi. (Photo: ANI)

No evidence of fertilizer use causing cancer: Tomar

Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

MOST POPULAR

1

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

2

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

3

Total solar eclipse today across 11,000 km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

4

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

5

Totally strange Samsung Galaxy Roll is the best smartphone we have seen yet

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham