14 Opp parties give notice over discussion in RS on 'need for electoral reforms'

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will constitute a committee to study the feasibility of the concept after a meeting of parties.

The leaders of the parties are expected to talk about electoral bonds, One Nation One Election and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, among other issues. (Photo: File)
 The leaders of the parties are expected to talk about electoral bonds, One Nation One Election and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, among other issues.

New Delhi: As many as 14 Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, NCP, AAP and CPI, have given notice over discussion in Rajya Sabha tomorrow under Rule 176 on the 'need for electoral reforms in the country'.

The leaders of the parties are expected to talk about electoral bonds, One Nation One Election and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, among other issues.

Claiming that a majority of political parties was in favour of "One Nation, One Election" idea, the government had on June 19 announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will constitute a committee to study the feasibility of the concept after a meeting of parties from which main Opposition Congress and major parties kept away.

