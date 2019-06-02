Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:21 PM IST

India, Politics

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 12:32 pm IST

Rajnath will review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

During the visit, the Defence Minister would be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry. (Photo: File)
 During the visit, the Defence Minister would be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

During the visit, the Defence Minister would be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry, government sources told ANI.

At the glacier, Rajnath Singh would be briefed about the operations being conducted by the Army, along with the support of air effort by the Indian Air Force.
Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, 14 Corps Commander, and Kargil war hero Lt General YK Joshi are also expected to brief him about the security situation in the region.
The Indian Army has deployed a brigade in the area where some posts are located above the altitude of 23,000 altitude which even poses difficulty in breathing.
During the UPA-1 regime, there were calls for demilitarising the glacier but the Army had put its foot down against the step. The Indian Army has been maintaining the Siachen Glacier since 1984 under the Operation Meghdoot where Army soldiers doubled as mountaineers to reach the peaks and capture them defeating the Pakistan Army.
The Defence Minister is also expected to visit the nearby areas of the Siachen Glacier.
Soon after taking over yesterday, Rajnath Singh asked the officers-in-charge of different departments to prepare a detailed presentation for him on the ongoing projects and programmes and brief him on them soon. The officers have also been asked to complete the projects in a time-bound manner to move effectively towards modernising the armed forces.

On Saturday, he was briefed about the different projects and works being undertaken by the Ministry and services by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and the three services chiefs.

Tags: rajnath singh, defence minister, siachen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister

Last year in November, the Odisha government had declared drought of moderate and severe nature in 19 districts of the state. The calamity covers a total crop area of 2.33 lakh hectares covering 5,533 villages of 66 blocks in nine districts namely - Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapara, Sambalpur and Sundergarh. (Photo: ANI)

Mayurbhanj faces scarcity of clean drinking water

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. (Photo: File)

IAS officer praises Gandhi's killer; Oppn demands action against her

50 vehicles were gutted as a fire broke out in Delhi's Sagarpur police dumping ground. (Photo: ANI)

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

MOST POPULAR

1

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

2

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

3

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

4

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham