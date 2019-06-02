Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

India, Politics

It will harm Cong: BJP on Rahul's 'aggressive approach' instruction to MPs

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 3:00 pm IST

Addressing a meet of Cong' newly-elected MPs, Gandhi said 'you are going to shout a little more than usual'.

'For Rahul Gandhi, fighting against BJP is to stop parliament to function,' Shahnawaz Hussain said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Responding to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's appeal to his MPs to be aggressive in the parliament, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday alleged that the Congress wants to stall the parliament.

"For Rahul Gandhi, fighting against BJP is to stop parliament to function and abuse the Prime Minister and raise questions over the valour of the Army," he said.

He cautioned the Congress and said that if they continued to stall parliament proceedings, it will be difficult to get even five of their candidates elected to Lok Sabha in 2024. "Rahul Gandhi will not be able to stall Parliament this time," he stated.

Addressing a meet of Congress' newly-elected MPs, Gandhi had on Saturday said, "You are going to enjoy yourself, you are going to shout a little more than usual. You are going to have to be a little more aggressive."

He had also said: "There is no institution that is going to support you in this country, no one is going to support you. It is like during the British period, when not a single institution supported the Congress party. Yet we fought and won and we are going to do it again."

Endorsing Gandhi's views, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the ruling BJP has in a way captured "all institutions of the country". "That is why we should not expect to get justice from anyone," Anwar said.

Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari reiterated Hussain's comments and said that Congress' debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is a fallout of what the party did in parliament in the last five years. "The public has seen what Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have done in the parliament in the last five years," he said.

"If Rahul and Sonia have the same attitude again in the Parliament, there will no trace of Congress in 2024 elections," he added.

Tags: shahnawaz hussain, bjp, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

