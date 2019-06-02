Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

Andhra CM Reddy, Telangana CM Rao attend Iftar party hosted by Governor

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2019, 8:40 am IST

Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries. (Photo: ANI)
 The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the Iftar party hosted by the State Governor E S L Narasimhan here on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan.

The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries.

Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

Likewise in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP.

