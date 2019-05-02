Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Sadhvi Pragya BJP's shameful choice: Javed Akhtar on her Babri comments

ANI
Published : May 2, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 4:31 pm IST

His comments come after Sadhvi Pragya had said she is 'proud' to accept that she was involved in demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday took a swipe at BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over her comments on Babri Masjid demolition. (Photo: File)
Bhopal: Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday took a swipe at BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over her comments on Babri Masjid demolition.

“It is shameful that BJP chose to field Sadhvi Pragya from this seat. If they wanted, they could have fielded her from a place where people are uneducated,” said Akhtar while addressing media persons here.

His comments come after Malegaon blast accused Thakur on April 21 had said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, he said: “Their decision to field Pragya from Bhopal shows how low they think of the people of the city.”

He also said that when the “government and religion mix together, democracy does not see the light of the day.”

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, javed akhtar, bjp, sadhvi pragya, babri masjid, ayodhya, malegaon blast

