Priyanka's roadshows, Rahul's rallies to heat up LS poll campaigning in Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress's campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will reach its climax in the coming days with party president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing rallies and taking part in roadshows.

Priyanka Gandhi will participate in two roadshows on May 8 in the North East Delhi and South Delhi parliamentary seats, Delhi Congress's campaign committee chairman Subhash Chopra said on Thursday. The grand old party has fielded Sheila Dikshit and Vijender Singh from North East Delhi and South Delhi respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a mega poll rally at the Ramleela Ground on the same day in support of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital. Rahul Gandhi will take part in two rallies on May 6 and 7.

The May 6 rally will be held at Baratooti in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, from where the Congress has fielded JP Agarwal, Chopra said.

The Congress president will attend another rally in the North West Delhi constituency on May 7 in support of party candidate Rajesh Lilothia, he added. Priyanka Gandhi's roadshows will be held at Seelampur (North West Delhi) and Ambedkar Nagar (South Delhi), Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.

The Congress has lined up its top guns, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, for campaigning in Delhi, he added.

Apart from actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, the list of campaign heavyweights also features former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both have emerged as bitter critics of the BJP since leaving the saffron camp.

The Congress has prepared a list of 40 senior leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit and senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others, for campaigning in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.