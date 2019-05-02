Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Poll panel rejects ex-BSF jawan’s nomination paper

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 1:22 am IST

Tej Bahadur says he is ‘asli chowkidar’, will move SC.

Tej Bahadur Yadav
 Tej Bahadur Yadav

Varanasi: Amid high drama, dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate against PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency was Wednesday rejected by poll authorities.

The former BSF constable had hit the headlines after his video of the alleged poor quality of food being served to the jawans had gone viral on social media. He was subsequently dismissed.

Mr Yadav was served notices on Tuesday by the Varanasi returning officer over “discrepancies” in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him.

Prior to his nomination being rejected, Mr Yadav had launched an attack on Mr Modi saying, “Country’s ‘nakli chowkidar’ is afraid of ‘asli chowkidar’, a jawan, so he and his party is trying to prevent me from fighting this election.”

In the first set of papers on April 24, he had mentioned that he was dismissed from the BSF. On April 29, he submitted a second set of papers —this time as the SP nominee for the Lok Sabha seat — but did not give out this information. He was also required to submit a no-objection certificate from the BSF, giving reasons for his dismissal.

The district magistrate referred to Section 9 and Section 33 of The Represe-ntation of People Act and said that Mr Yadav’s nomination was not accepted as he “could not furnish the required documents” in the stipulated time.

Section 9 of the act bars anybody who has been dismissed from a Central or state government job within the last five years for disloyalty to the nation or corruption. Section 33 requires the candidate to submit a certificate from the EC that he/she has not been dismissed on these charges in the last five years. The DM claimed that Mr Yadav and his team were given “enough time” but “they could not furnish the documents”.

“I had raised my voice about what I had felt was wrong when I was with the BSF. I decided to come to Varanasi to assert that voice for justice. If there was a problem with my nomination, why did they not tell me when I had filed (my papers) as an Independent candidate,” he lamented.   

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: tej bahadur yadav, varanasi lok sabha

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi plays Hindutva card in Ayodhya

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Our weak candidates will cut into BJP vote: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Mangled remains of a police vehicle carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly bown up by Maoists using IED in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

15 C-60 commandos, driver killed in Maoist hit in Maharashtra

Masood Azhar

Global terror tag on Masood Azhar as China lifts block at UN

MOST POPULAR

1

Lost baby sea lion wanders on to busy Californian highway

2

Erica Fernandes has big crush on Deepika Padukone's this co-star; find out who

3

Narcotics worth Rs 3.45 billion seized in Pakistan

4

Sri Lanka block Zakir Naik's TV channel after terror attack: Report

5

ICC World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for - Rashid Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham