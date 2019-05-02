PM Modi plays Hindutva card in Ayodhya

he PM also said his was the only government that thinks of the poor.

New Delhi/Gosainganj (UP): Hindutva and muscular nationalism dominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Ayodhya on Wednesday. While the Prime Minister tried to woo dalits by evoking B.R. Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia, he also described Ayodhya as the land of “maryada purushottam Prabhu Ram” and cautioned how “terrorists are waiting for a weak government to strike” the country.

Focusing most of his speech on the dangers of terrorism, Mr Modi said a “New India” will strike terrorists in their den, within the country’s borders and outside it. Addressing a huge gathering, Mr Modi said that “to keep our culture and country safe, you all should press the lotus button”.

Recalling the Easter Day blasts in Sri Lanka, Mr Modi added: “We saw what happened in Sri Lanka. The same situation prevailed in our country before 2014. Can we forget the blast in Ayodhya? There were terrorist attacks on a daily basis.” He asserted that in the past five years news of such blasts had stopped. “This doesn’t mean terrorism has stopped. Terrorism factories are running in our neighbourhood. It is an industry there, and it is their business. They are waiting for a weak government. They are waiting for a chance,” the PM warned.

Cautioning people against terrorism, he referred to the oft-seen signboards on roads, “Savdhani hati, Durghatna ghati” (If we lower our guard, there will be a tragedy), and declared: “The game of terrorism is also the same.”

“This is a new India. It doesn’t disturb anyone but also does not spare if someone disturbs us. Be it inside our borders or outside, this new India will hit terrorists in their den and reply to bullets with bullets,” he said in his speech in Hindi, using the words “ghar me ghus ke maarenge” to make his point.

If the country is safe, our aspirations will be fulfilled, Mr Modi said at the rally to mobilise support for BJP candidates Mukut Bihari Verma (Ambedkar Nagar) and Lallu Singh (Ayodhya).

“To keep our culture and country safe, you all should press the lotus button,” he told the crowd. Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the Congress, the PM accused the Opposition parties of being soft on terrorism.

“Their record shows that agencies used to catch terrorists only to be let off for the sake of votes. They want to make a ‘mazboor’ (weak) government. You have to remain alert,” he said. He told the crowd their love is his capital and energy and said this was the land of Ram, the country’s pride.

In a scathing attack against the SP and BSP, he said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia. The PM also said his was the only government that thinks of the poor.

“Behenji (BSP supremo Mayawati) used Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name but acted against his ideals. In the same way, the SP took Lohia’s name at every step but sullied the image of the socialist leader,” he said.

Mr Modi asked the gathering whether the SP, BSP and Congress had showed concern about labourers and the poor. He alleged these parties used 40 crore labourers as their vote bank by dividing them for “themselves and their family’s gains”.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the voters, Mr Modi said: “No chaiwalla, cart puller or vegetable vendor wants his ward to take up his profession. Our government in the past five years worked to make their life better and easy.” He added: “The BP (blood pressure) of the SP-BSP rise when you show your love and affection for me.”

