My focus both on 2019, 2022 elections to defeat BJP: Priyanka

ANI
Published : May 2, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 2:40 pm IST

The Congress leader said that the BJP's narrative building is diverting the attention of the people from real issues.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. (Photo: ANI)
Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, on Thursday said that her focus is on both 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and she is working towards defeating BJP.

"My focus is on both 2019 and 2022 (UP Assembly elections). For 2019, the focus is to defeat the BJP. By 2022, I want to strengthen the Congress so that we can fight well," she exclusively told ANI.

Slamming the claims made by BJP with regards to NYAY or the minimum income guarantee scheme, Priyanka said that the ruling party is against any initiatives aimed at the poor and farmers.

"BJP is critical of schemes for the poor and farmers. They want only that schemes which benefit the industrialists. Look at the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana I call it as 'Kisan Apmaan Yojana'. They are happy with those schemes which benefit no one but industrialists only," she said.

The Congress leader said that the BJP's narrative building is diverting the attention of the people from real issues.

"BJP wants to build a narrative which is not concerned with the public. It wants to deflect the public's attention from the real issues," Priyanka said.

Accusing the BJP of making false claims in the last five years, Priyanka further said, "You did not do anything for the last five years and when they demand answers from you, then you will divert the minds of the people by making baseless claims or issues that will make the public emotional."

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi is seeking re-election from Raebareli parliamentary constituency.

Raebareli will vote in the fifth phase of general elections on May 6. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

 

