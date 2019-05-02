Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

India, Politics

If not for LS, NCP may have tie-up with MNS for state polls

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 6:59 pm IST

The MNS is not contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The MNS won 13 seats in the 2009 Assembly polls and is believed to have eaten into the Shiv Sena and BJP's vote share, helping the Congress-NCP combine to retain power. (Photo: PTI)
 The MNS won 13 seats in the 2009 Assembly polls and is believed to have eaten into the Shiv Sena and BJP's vote share, helping the Congress-NCP combine to retain power. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The NCP is considering taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) onboard for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, sources in the Sharad Pawar-led party have said. Assembly polls are due in the state later this year.

The Raj Thackeray-led party was not part of the `grand alliance' stitched by the Congress and NCP with smaller parties for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP was keen on alliance with the MNS, but the Congress reportedly had reservations, fearing a backlash in the Hindi heartland due to the MNS' anti-North Indian stand.

The MNS is not contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Thackeray, however, addressed several rallies in the state during the first four phases, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealing people not to vote for the BJP. "The Congress was concerned about aligning with the MNS during general elections due to latter's anti-North Indian posturing. But that should not be a concern in the state polls," an NCP leader said.

The possibility of the NCP allotting MNS some seats from its quota (as part of alliance with the Congress) could not be ruled out, he said. The MNS, he said, can influence voters in around 30 Assembly segments. "The MNS put up a good show in the 2009 polls. That indicated the strength it had in certain Assembly segments in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik," the source said.

The MNS won 13 seats in the 2009 Assembly polls and is believed to have eaten into the Shiv Sena and BJP's vote share, helping the Congress-NCP combine to retain power.

The Congress, NCP and MNS secured 21.01 per cent, 16.37 per cent and 5.71 per cent votes, respectively, in 2009. But the Raj Thackeray-led party's influence had waned when the 2014 Assembly elections came by, and it could win only one seat.

Tags: maharashtra navnirman sena, ncp, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Rathore, a former Colonel in the Army, also mocked claims made by the Congress that its government had conducted six surgical strikes in the past. (Photo: ANI)

Entire Army is standing with BJP, PM Modi: Union Minister Rathore

While addressing the public, Gandhi had referred to Amit Shah as a 'murder accused' and his son Jay Shah as a 'magician'. (Photo: File)

EC gives clean chit to Rahul on 'murder accused' remark against Amit Shah

Other ships are loaded with HADR pellets and ready to sail at short notice. (Representational photo)

Cyclone Fani: Indian Navy deploys 4 key warships, choppers and over 3000 personnel

The Chief Minister said he would personally visit the cyclone-affected areas, if required, to monitor relief operations. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Fani: N Chandrababu Naidu assures help to Odisha, reviews situation in AP

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019, players to watch out for: David Warner

2

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi playing with snake in her hand, says 'it's fine'

3

India retain top-spot in ICC Test team rankings

4

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

5

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cuban soldiers carry depictions of President Donald Trump during the annual May Day parade held at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. Trump claimed via Twitter that if Cuban troops and militia do not cease their operations in support of Venezuela immediately, Cuba would suffer "a full and complete embargo" as well as "highest-level sanctions." (Photo: AP)

Workers of the world, unite!

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham