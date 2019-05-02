Families should keep their children away from Priyanka: Smriti Irani

'She makes children abuse,' Smriti said.

Irani slammed Gandhi days after a video went viral in which a group of children were heard raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that cultured families should keep their children away from her.

Irani slammed Gandhi days after a video went viral in which a group of children were heard raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Gandhi.

Read: Shh! Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raise slogan abusing PM Modi

“She makes children abuse. She asked children to abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot use children for political campaigns. What will children learn out of this. I will ask all cultured families to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi. I am happy that the family which claims to be cultured stands unmasked,” Irani told Simta Prakash, ANI in an exclusive interview.

Echoing similar sentiments against Priyanka’s “awara pashuon kay naam bhi hain” barb against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief Minister, Irani said, “This is her real face. She is disrespecting a prime minister and a state chief. She denigrated Gorakhnath math adhyaksh. Will she do the same in Gorakhpur,” she added.

Priyanka while addressing a gathering in Rae Bareli in a veiled dig at the Prime minister and the UP Chief Minister said, “the Prime Minister did not get time to visit a single village of his constituency during five years. Had he talked to farmers about their lives, he would have come to know what name the farmers have given to stray animals around them.”

Irani also took a swipe at Priyanka saying that she was standing in for her brother who has ceded ground in Amethi.

“Priyanka is not a candidate, in fact, her very presence here is recognition of Rahul’s incapacity,” she said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.