EC gives clean chit to Rahul on 'murder accused' remark against Amit Shah

ANI
Published : May 2, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 8:27 pm IST

EC said there was no violation of model code of conduct in his speech in an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the public, Gandhi had referred to Amit Shah as a 'murder accused' and his son Jay Shah as a 'magician'. (Photo: File)
 While addressing the public, Gandhi had referred to Amit Shah as a 'murder accused' and his son Jay Shah as a 'magician'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday gave a clean chit to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his "murder accused" remarks against BJP president Amit Shah saying there was no violation of model code of conduct in his speech in an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.

"...after examination of complete transcript of the speech sent by the DEO Jabalpur. Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of MCC is made out," the Commission said in its order on a complaint by the BJP against Gandhi's speech in Sihora in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on April 23.

While addressing the public, Gandhi had referred to Amit Shah as a "murder accused" and his son Jay Shah as a "magician".

"Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (wow! what a pride)....Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three months," Gandhi said.

The Commission said it had sought a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, and the matter was examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech sent by the DEO Jabalpur.

 

