Don't know if it's related to LS polls: Kamal Nath on UN listing of Masood

Published : May 2, 2019, 8:54 am IST
On March 13, China had fourth time blocked proposal by US, UK, and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before UNSC.

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed uncertainty on whether the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist' had anything to do with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed uncertainty on whether the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist' had anything to do with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

"It (listing Masood Azhar) was long due, it is good that it has been done. This should have happened a long time ago. I don't know if this has something to do with the elections," he told reporters here.

Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based JeM that orchestrated the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, was designated as a 'global terrorist' by the United Nations after China also joined efforts to blacklist him.

The UN action comes a day after China called for "political consultation within the framework of 1267 Committee" to “properly resolve” the issue pertaining to the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN. China also underlined that "positive progress" has been made in the issue so far.

The issue gathered momentum last week with the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing to attend China’s second Belt and Road Forum held from April 25-27.

On March 13, China, for the fourth time, had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK, and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.

Beijing had defended its technical block on Azhar's listing, saying it needed "more time" as it is "conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review" on the listing request put forth by the countries.

Following this, India had expressed its disappointment with China's move to put a hold, and the United States had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist “runs counter” to Washington and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would lead to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, masood azhar, kamal nath, narendra modi, un
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

