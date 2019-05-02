Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Digvijaya attacks PM: How will listing Masood help when Imran Khan friends with Modi

ANI
Published : May 2, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 9:46 am IST

India's representative to the United Nations Syed Akburuddin on Wednesday declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi.

At a time when the nation is celebrating India's diplomatic victory, Singh, Congress' candidate from Bhopal, said, "How will listing (Masood Azhar as a global terrorist) help when Pakistan Prime Minister is flaunting his friendship with Modi ji. I would say, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Hafiz Saeed should be immediately handed over to India."

India's representative to the United Nations Syed Akburuddin on Wednesday declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

Azhar is the head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack on February 14, which killed 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would lead to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons, similarly to the Al Qaida and ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, digvijaya singh, masood azhar, imran khan, narendra modi

Latest From India

Arrangements have been made to start free kitchens to provide cooked food to the evacuees, the SRC said. (Photo: PTI)

Massive evacuation ops underway in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued a clarification over demanding a 'ban on burqa' in India in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', stating it may be the personal opinion of the editor. (Representational Image)

Shiv Sena clarifies its 'ban on burqa' remark; calls it personal opinion

Gandhi tweeted: 'The PM says since 2014 sounds of blasts can’t be heard in India. Pulwama...Pathankot..Uri...Gadchiroli...and 942 other major bombings since 2014.' (Photo: File)

'942 bombings since 2014, PM needs to open his ears and listen': Rahul

'I will win...my party is strong and I am getting good response wherever I go in the constituency,' Malkhan Singh claimed. (Photo: File)

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

MOST POPULAR

1

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

2

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

3

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

4

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

5

Space rock left big crater on moon during full lunar eclipse

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham