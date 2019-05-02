Digvijaya attacks PM: How will listing Masood help when Imran Khan friends with Modi

India's representative to the United Nations Syed Akburuddin on Wednesday declared Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked how designating Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would help when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan flaunts his friendship with Narendra Modi.

At a time when the nation is celebrating India's diplomatic victory, Singh, Congress' candidate from Bhopal, said, "How will listing (Masood Azhar as a global terrorist) help when Pakistan Prime Minister is flaunting his friendship with Modi ji. I would say, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, and Hafiz Saeed should be immediately handed over to India."

Azhar is the head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack on February 14, which killed 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would lead to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on his travel and constraints on possessing weapons, similarly to the Al Qaida and ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).