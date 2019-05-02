Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress only keen to promote dynasty & corruption: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 2, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 1:24 am IST

He regretted that the Congress has harboured so much hatred for him that they were dreaming of killing him.

PM Narendra Modi is garlanded during an election rally in Itarsi, Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi is garlanded during an election rally in Itarsi, Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Stepping up attack on Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the party was only keen to “promote dynastic rule and corruption”.

Addressing an election meeting at Itarsi in Hosangabad district in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said that development was never a part of Congress culture. The party was interested only in propagating dynastic rule and corruption.

Citing acute water crisis gripping several parts of MP, he said the Congress government in the state has failed to expedite irrigation schemes leading to development.

“The Congress is dishonest to the core,” he added.

“BJP works in a mission mode for overall development of the country, whereas the focus of Congress has been to promote new generation of dynasts,” he said.

He regretted that the Congress has harboured so much hatred for him that they were dreaming of killing him.

He was referring to a statement made by a Congress leader recently.

Mr Modi cited nexus of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik with Congress, saying that the party had even promoted him as ambassador of peace.

“Diggy raja (Congress veteran Digvijay Singh) had even carried Zakir Naik on his shoulder and danced,” he said.

Naik, wanted in India on charges of instigating youths to terrorism, was currently seeking refuge in Malaysia.

He also took a jibe at Opposition leaders for “nurturing ambitions to become PM”, saying none of them would gain eligibility even to become Opposition leader after the Lok Sabha elections.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: narendra modi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi plays Hindutva card in Ayodhya

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Our weak candidates will cut into BJP vote: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Mangled remains of a police vehicle carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly bown up by Maoists using IED in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

15 C-60 commandos, driver killed in Maoist hit in Maharashtra

Masood Azhar

Global terror tag on Masood Azhar as China lifts block at UN

MOST POPULAR

1

Lost baby sea lion wanders on to busy Californian highway

2

Erica Fernandes has big crush on Deepika Padukone's this co-star; find out who

3

Narcotics worth Rs 3.45 billion seized in Pakistan

4

Sri Lanka block Zakir Naik's TV channel after terror attack: Report

5

ICC World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for - Rashid Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham