Congress only keen to promote dynasty & corruption: PM Modi

He regretted that the Congress has harboured so much hatred for him that they were dreaming of killing him.

PM Narendra Modi is garlanded during an election rally in Itarsi, Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Stepping up attack on Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the party was only keen to “promote dynastic rule and corruption”.

Addressing an election meeting at Itarsi in Hosangabad district in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said that development was never a part of Congress culture. The party was interested only in propagating dynastic rule and corruption.

Citing acute water crisis gripping several parts of MP, he said the Congress government in the state has failed to expedite irrigation schemes leading to development.

“The Congress is dishonest to the core,” he added.

“BJP works in a mission mode for overall development of the country, whereas the focus of Congress has been to promote new generation of dynasts,” he said.

He was referring to a statement made by a Congress leader recently.

Mr Modi cited nexus of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik with Congress, saying that the party had even promoted him as ambassador of peace.

“Diggy raja (Congress veteran Digvijay Singh) had even carried Zakir Naik on his shoulder and danced,” he said.

Naik, wanted in India on charges of instigating youths to terrorism, was currently seeking refuge in Malaysia.

He also took a jibe at Opposition leaders for “nurturing ambitions to become PM”, saying none of them would gain eligibility even to become Opposition leader after the Lok Sabha elections.

