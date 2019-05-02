'Chowkidar chor hai': Sidhu slams PM Modi in Amethi

In a wielded attack on Prime Minister Modi, Sidhu had said that he seeks votes in the name of the security forces and dead bodies.

In Amethi sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is facing a serious challenge from BJP's Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha Polls. (Photo: PTI)

Amethi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying 'chowkidar chor hai'.

"It is true that 'chowkidar chor hai'. Prior to the year 1947, we had to fight against the British to gain independence but now we have to fight against the corrupt people of our own country," Sidhu said while speaking at an election rally here.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to Sidhu for his alleged personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Acting on the complaint filed by BJP leader Neeraj, the ECI has sought the reply from the star campaigner of the Congress party not later than 6 pm on Thursday.

