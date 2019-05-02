Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, Politics

Anti-BJP front will form govt, TMC to play kingmaker: Derek O'Brien

PTI | PRADIPTA TAPADAR
Published : May 2, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 1:04 pm IST

Brien ruled out the possibility of supporting the NDA in case it falls short of majority, saying it is a fight 'against ideologies'.

'After four phases of election, I can confidently say that this fascist Narendra Modi government is on its way out. There will be a new government at the Centre which will be driven by regional parties,' Brien said. (Photo: File)
 'After four phases of election, I can confidently say that this fascist Narendra Modi government is on its way out. There will be a new government at the Centre which will be driven by regional parties,' Brien said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Asserting that the "fascist" Narendra Modi government is on its way out, TMC MP Derek O'Brien says a front of regional political parties will come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and his party will play the "most important" role in government formation.

He, however, did not confirm or deny if Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be a contender for the prime minister's post if the anti-BJP front comes to power.

"After four phases of election, I can confidently say that this fascist Narendra Modi government is on its way out. There will be a new government at the Centre which will be driven by regional parties," Brien told PTI.

Asked who would lead the front, he said, "All the leaders and MPs (of constituent parties) would sit together and decide who would be their leader. We would take just an hour to elect the leader of the front."

Speaking about his party's role in government formation, he said, "The TMC would play the most important role in the next government."

"In a garden there are different features, there is also a squirrel in a garden. A squirrel doesn't grab the limelight but plays a very important role," he added.

The TMC leader evaded a direct response when asked if Banerjee would be in the running for the top office. "Mamata Banerjee's credentials speak for themselves," he said, adding that she has been a member of Parliament and Union minister multiple times and chief minister twice.

"We are looking to win close to 42 seats. So no one from the TMC needs to go around with her biodata," he added. Brien said there would be a "United India Common Minimum Agenda", decided by all alliance partners, to guide the government policies.

Asked whether the Congress would be part of the anti-BJP front, he answered in the affirmative. "Of course, the Congress would be part of it," he said.

The TMC leader dismissed apprehensions that the failure of regional parties to stitch a national level pre-poll alliance could prove to be a handicap in getting a call from the president to form the government.

"If you look at the political history and see how the earlier governments were formed, the UPA-1, UPA-2, and if you go back to the 90s, there have been post-poll alliances which have formed the government," Brien said.

"As long as there is proper coordination between all the opposition parties and a common minimum agenda, it won't be a problem. The opposition leaders are leaders in their own right and have their egos in their pocket, (which) means no ego. Whereas if you look at Narendra Modi, he has ego written on his forehead," he said.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mahamilawat" (adulteration) jibe at the Opposition's 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), the TMC MP said, "Meglomaniacs, who do not respect the coalition dharma, will keep making such comments."

"We are in the era of coalition politics and everybody should respect the dharma of coalition politics," he said. It is driven by federalism unlike the "feku federalism" practised by the BJP government, he added.

Brien asserted that coalition governments "work better" in the country. The TMC leader ruled out the possibility of supporting the NDA in case it falls short of a majority, saying it is a fight "against ideologies".

Asked about his party's ties with the NDA in the past, Brien said no one should compare a leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Modi and Amit Shah. After its formation in 1998, the TMC was part of the NDA till 2006.

Brien also criticised Modi over his recent revelation in an interview that Banerjee sends him kurtas, which she personally chooses for him, and sweets every year. The TMC leader said speaking about courtesies in the public domain is a "cheap shot".

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, trinamool congress, bjp, fascism
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

In a recent letter to Gandhi, the Home Ministry had said it has received a representation from Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Rahul Gandhi as one of its directors. (Photo: File)

Plea in SC seeks direction to debar Rahul Gandhi from contesting LS polls

Asked whether she is dejected about not contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said she 'feared no one' and went by the direction of the party. (Photo: File)

Congress fighting to protect India, 2019 polls is between ideologies: Priyanka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under NYAY scheme. (Photo: File)

Rs 72,000 will be deposited in bank accounts within a year under NYAY scheme: Rahul

As per the initial information, the official said the piece of the lime stucco work probably got detached from the granite slab as it could not stick properly with the previous one and fell off. (Photo: ANI I Twitter)

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

MOST POPULAR

1

Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off

2

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

3

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

4

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

5

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham