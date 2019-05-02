Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

India, Politics

After Madras HC order, Puducherry Chief Minister asks Kiran Bedi to resign

PTI
Published : May 2, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 9:05 am IST

Madras High Court held that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi 'cannot interfere' in daily affairs of Union Territory's government.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy demanded that she should resign from her post for 'stalling' development activities. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister V Narayanasamy demanded that she should resign from her post for 'stalling' development activities. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after the Madras High Court held that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the Union Territory's government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy demanded that she should resign from her post for "stalling" development activities.

Narayanasamy said he brought Bedi's interference to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, but to no avail.

"The Prime Minister always talks about co-operative federalism, but believes in dictatorship," he said.

The elected government has to run the day-to-day administration of the Union territory and the administrator has no power to interfere in the running of the government, the chief minister asserted at a press conference in New Delhi.

Allowing a petition filed by Congress MLA K Laksminarayanan, Justice R Mahadevan set aside the two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs "elevating" the power of the administrator.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment on the tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the judge said the restrictions imposed on the Delhi government were not applicable to the government of Puducherry.

Though Puducherry is not a state, the Legislative Assembly will have the same powers as that of a state, he said.

"This is a historic judgement. This is a slap on the face of the Narendra Modi government and also the administrator, Kiran Bedi, who has been behaving in an erratic manner flouting all constitutional norms, denigrating the institution of the administrator and trying to usurp the powers of the elected government," Narayanasamy said.

"I am thankful to the judge, because for the last two to two-and-a-half years, due to the autocratic, illegal, unconstitutional acts of Kiran Bedi, the development activities had been stalled," the Congress leader said.

Bedi was responsible for this and taking moral responsibility, she should resign from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, he asserted.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, kiran bedi, v narayanasamy, madras high court, pudducherry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Arrangements have been made to start free kitchens to provide cooked food to the evacuees, the SRC said. (Photo: PTI)

Massive evacuation ops underway in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday issued a clarification over demanding a 'ban on burqa' in India in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', stating it may be the personal opinion of the editor. (Representational Image)

Shiv Sena clarifies its 'ban on burqa' remark; calls it personal opinion

Gandhi tweeted: 'The PM says since 2014 sounds of blasts can’t be heard in India. Pulwama...Pathankot..Uri...Gadchiroli...and 942 other major bombings since 2014.' (Photo: File)

'942 bombings since 2014, PM needs to open his ears and listen': Rahul

'I will win...my party is strong and I am getting good response wherever I go in the constituency,' Malkhan Singh claimed. (Photo: File)

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

MOST POPULAR

1

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

2

A 'rebel' who vows to protect people from 'dacoits in society'

3

Surprise wedding: Thai king marries personal bodyguard ahead of coronation

4

Auction: Apollo 11 moon landing manual to fetch $9 million

5

Space rock left big crater on moon during full lunar eclipse

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham