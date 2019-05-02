72-hour EC ban on Pragya for violation of poll code

She, however, later apologised for making the offensive statement against “martyr” Karkare.

Bhopal: The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 72-hour campaign ban on Pragya Singh, the BJP’s nominee for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, on charges of violation of model code of conduct.

The EC has taken cognizance of her recent controversial statements on Hemant Karkare, Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad chief who was killed by terrorists during 26/11 Mumbai atta-cks, and the 1984 Babri masjid demolition.

Ms Singh had said that it was her curse that had led to the IPS officer’s death while narrating her ordeal in police custody after she was arrested in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast incident in which six people were killed and 101 others injured.



Ms Singh had also flaunted her role in the demolition of Babri masjid in Ayodhya in 1984, saying she was proud of it.

